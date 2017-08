FILE PHOTO -- The Nissan logo is seen at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S. April 12, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.

The cars are recalled due to a technical failure in power steering system, which the company will fix.