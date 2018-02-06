Lukoil CEO: Russia to keep monitoring OPEC+ deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s oil industry will continue to monitor implementation of a global deal on cutting oil production, and Energy Minister Alexander Novak will take a final decision independently, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Tuesday.
Alekperov was speaking after a meeting in the energy ministry between oil company executives and ministry officials to talk about the production cut deal and other topics.
