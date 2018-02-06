FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
February 6, 2018 / 9:56 AM / a day ago

Lukoil CEO: Russia to keep monitoring OPEC+ deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s oil industry will continue to monitor implementation of a global deal on cutting oil production, and Energy Minister Alexander Novak will take a final decision independently, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Tuesday.

Alekperov was speaking after a meeting in the energy ministry between oil company executives and ministry officials to talk about the production cut deal and other topics.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.