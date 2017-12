MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova Group has sold its stake in Russian gold producer Petropavlovsk, Renova spokesman Andrey Shtorkh told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian company Renova Group is seen at its headquarters in Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“The deal is closed, we are not disclosing the details,” Shtorkh said. He declined to disclose the price of the deal and the buyer of the stake.