a month ago
Putin to discuss Ukraine with Merkel and Macron at G20 summit
July 3, 2017 / 1:08 PM / a month ago

Putin to discuss Ukraine with Merkel and Macron at G20 summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 29, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Monday that Russian president Vladimir Putin plans to discuss Ukraine's crisis with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron later this week.

The leaders are expected to meet at a working breakfast at the Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg, Ushakov said.

Putin also plans to meet leaders of Japan and South Korea at the G20 summit.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

