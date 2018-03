MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was room for lower interest rates in Russia as slowing inflation created extra opportunities to develop and support infrastructure investment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Addressing Russian lawmakers, Putin also said that Russia’s government would need to create a new tax framework to support economic growth.