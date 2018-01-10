FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says Russia to raise minimum wage from May 1
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated a day ago

Putin says Russia to raise minimum wage from May 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TVER, Russia (Reuters) - Russia will raise its minimum wage from May 1 this year, President Vladimir Putin, who is running for re-election in March, said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a state awards ceremony for military personnel who served in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Putin said the monthly minimum wage should be raised from 9,489 rubles ($166.47) at present to be in line with the minimum cost of living, which now stands at 11,163 rubles.

Labor Minister Maxim Topilin was quoted by RIA news agency as saying his ministry would in the near future prepare draft legislation on raising the minimum wage.

He also said his ministry was working with the finance ministry to establish the cost of the increase, the agency reported.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.