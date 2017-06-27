Russia's Rosneft says hit by cyber attack, oil production unaffected

FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a worker is seen besdide the logo of the Rosneft oil company at an oil field in Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Tuesday its servers had been hit been a large-scale cyber attack, but its oil production was unaffected.

"The company's servers underwent a powerful hacking attack," the company said on Twitter. "The hacking attack could lead to serious consequences, but the company has moved to a reserve production processing system and neither oil output nor refining have been stopped."

Rosneft's website was unavailable in Moscow as of 1250 GMT.