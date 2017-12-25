FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin hopes Rosneft/Sistema settlement to be smoothly implemented
December 25, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 2 days ago

Kremlin hopes Rosneft/Sistema settlement to be smoothly implemented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped an out-of-court settlement reached between Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and the Sistema (AFKS.MM) conglomerate would be implemented smoothly.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

    In a phone call with reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin hoped the settlement, under which Rosneft will receive 100 billion roubles ($1.72 billion) from businessman Yevtushenkov’s Sistema, will not run into any problems.

    Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
