Sberbank CFO says previous talks with Alibaba finished
#Technology News
December 14, 2017 / 4:04 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Sberbank CFO says previous talks with Alibaba finished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank’s talks with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba have finished in their current form, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Alibaba Group is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The comments confirmed an earlier story by the Financial Times.

Morozov added that now that a deal with internet giant Yandex has been signed, the country’s biggest bank is talking with everyone, including Alibaba, about being another minority partner.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
