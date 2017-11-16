FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's TMK says strong U.S. demand to support fourth-quarter earnings
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 7:27 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Russia's TMK says strong U.S. demand to support fourth-quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian pipemaker TMK said on Thursday strong demand in the United States and an improvement in the Russian market would support earnings in the last three months of the year after growth in the previous quarter.

The logo of Russia's maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry TMK is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

TMK, Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said it was still on track for stronger financial results in 2017 despite some pressure on margins from higher raw materials prices. Margins are, however, expected to expand in the first quarter of 2018, it added.

“In the fourth quarter, TMK’s financial performance will continue to be driven by strong demand in the U.S., with improvement also expected in the Russian market,” Alexander Shiryaev, TMK’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The company, controlled by Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, posted third-quarter net profit of $22 million, up from $11 million a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 34 percent to $169 million, it said, while revenue increased by 39 percent to $1.1 billion.

TMK has said it is considering different options for its U.S. subsidiary IPSCO but intended to keep a controlling stake in the firm.

The third-quarter results were stronger than expected, but the key market focus now is on the potential sale or initial public offering of its U.S. division, analysts at BCS investment bank said in a note.

“In the U.S., despite the recent stabilization of the rig count the company expects its North American division will achieve strong results in the fourth quarter of 2017 supported by OCTG (pipes for the oil and gas industry) and line pipe demand,” TMK said in its statement.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.