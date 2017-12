MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) has reached an out of court deal with Sberbank over a dispute relating to financial derivatives, Transneft said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of oil tanks in the Transneft – Kozmino Port near the far eastern town of Nakhodka, Russia November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

The dispute was over deals on derivatives concluded in 2013 that resulted in losses for Transneft due to a sharp depreciation in the ruble.

Transneft did not give details of the agreement.