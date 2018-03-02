FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Business News
March 2, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated a day ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko: Gazprom has no right to annul gas contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday that Russia’s Gazprom had no legal right to unilaterally cancel gas supply and transit contracts with Ukraine and expressed confidence that the contracts would stay in force.

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said earlier on Friday it had asked a court to terminate its gas supply and transit contracts with Ukraine after being ordered to pay $2.56 billion to Kiev, in a dispute which the EU said could threaten gas flows to Europe.

    Poroshenko said Gazprom’s actions showed it was an unreliable energy supplier and said the Ukrainian government was taking measures to ensure the smooth operation of the country’s gas transport system.

    He said the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe was not under threat.

    Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.