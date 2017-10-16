FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Finance Ministry in talks with VEB to provide it with long-term liquidity
October 16, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 5 days ago

Russian Finance Ministry in talks with VEB to provide it with long-term liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday he was in talks with state-owned development bank VEB’s head Sergei Gorkov to provide the bank with long-term liquidity after the ministry cut annual support to VEB by a third to 100 billion rubles ($1.75 billion) in September.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov leaves after G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors family photo before a plenary session during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“(It’s being discussed) providing long-term liquidity that will help VEB to compensate the (state) support cut”, Siluanov said.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Denis Pinchuk. Editing by Jane Merriman

