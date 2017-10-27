Russia, Venezuela may ink debt restructuring deal on Nov. 23-24: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Caracas may agree on restructuring Venezuela’s debt to Russia on Nov. 23-24, the RIA news agency cited Venezuela’s ambassador to Russia as saying on Friday.
“A meeting of the (Russia-Venezuelan) inter-governmental commission will take place on Nov. 23-24 in Sochi. The approval of all the details (of the debt agreement) is now at a final stage,” RIA quoted Ambassador Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa as saying.
“I do not exclude that the document may be signed during the meeting of the commission or before it.”
Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Denis Pinchuk