MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it had been informed about the recall of 30,777 Volkswagen Polo cars sold in Russia in 2015-2017.

A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the International Auto Show in Mexico City, Mexico November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The vehicles were being recalled due to a defect which might prevent the engine starting, Rosstandart said.