#Business News
February 1, 2018 / 9:38 AM / a day ago

Fridman says hard to predict impact of oligarch list on Russia's X5, other units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian billionaire businessman Mikhail Fridman, a member of the supervisory board of X5 food retailer, said it was difficult to predict how his inclusion on an “oligarchs’ list” by the United States could affect his business empire.

The U.S. Treasury Department named major Russian businessmen in a so-called “oligarchs’ list” on Tuesday.

The list, drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year, does not mean those included will be subject to sanctions, but it casts a potential shadow of sanctions risk over a wide circle of wealthy Russians.

Reporting by Maria Kiseleva and Olga Sichkar; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Katya Golubkova

