Ryanair to use 'pretty much all' of Boeing 737 buying options

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) expects to exercise “pretty much all” of the options it has to buy Boeing’s 737 MAX 200 jets, chief executive Michael O’Leary said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft taxi at Manchester Airport, Britain, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Ryanair has options to buy 100 of the planes, which it expects will lower its fuel consumption and offers a greater number of seats. The Ireland-based company was the launch customer for the 196-passenger jet in 2014.

“I expect we will exercise pretty much all of these options as they come due to exercise two years prior to delivery,” O’Leary told a news conference in Brussels.