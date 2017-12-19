FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair eyes new bases in France, Scandinavia after union move
December 19, 2017 / 3:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ryanair eyes new bases in France, Scandinavia after union move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) sees chances for new bases in France and Scandinavia thanks to its move to recognize unions, the Irish low-cost carrier’s Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Clearly one of the upsides of engaging in union recognition from our point of view is that it opens up growth opportunities for us in France and Scandinavia, countries that were previously closed to us because we felt it was going to involve mandatory union recognition,” O‘Leary said.

    He said Ryanair could base up to 50 planes in France and that the airline had been in touch with pilot unions in France and Denmark already.

    “If anything it accentuates the Ryanair model,” he said.

    Reporting by Conor Humphries; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

