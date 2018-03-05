FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 3:33 PM / in 20 hours

Malawi shops urged to remove South Africa meat products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLANTYRE (Reuters) - The Malawi Competition and Fair Trading Commission on Monday asked wholesalers and retailers to remove imported meat products from South Africa from their shelves in the wake of a deadly listeria outbreak linked to a factory there.

Malawi’s moves come after Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia halted processed meat imports from South Africa, where 180 people have died in the worst listeriosis outbreak in recorded history.

Reporting by Frank Phiri; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

