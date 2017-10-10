South Africa's central bank says KPMG does not pose financial stability risk

FILE PHOTO: The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Global accountancy firm KPMG must be given space to “come clean” via an independent investigative process after being implicated in a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma, a central bank deputy governor said on Tuesday.

Addressing a monetary policy forum public meeting in Cape Town, deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said the troubles at KPMG, which audits several South African banks and lost a number of local clients recently, will not pose a financial stability risk to the banking sector.