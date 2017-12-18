FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 18, 2017 / 4:25 PM / a day ago

ANC prepares to unveil leader, Malema says 'It's a boy'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling ANC prepared on Monday to announce the results of its presidential race between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his only rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

FILE PHOTO - Deputy president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa reacts during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Ramaphosa grinned and hugged senior party officials on the podium, whereas Dlamini-Zuma stood and talked calmly with other officials. Delegates sang and danced in jubilation ahead of the announcement at a Johannesburg conference centre.

Opposition figure Julius Malema announced on Twitter: “It’s a boy”, suggesting a victory for market favourite Ramaphosa. The rand extended its gains to more than 4 percent on the day, it highest level since March.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
