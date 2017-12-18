ANC prepares to unveil leader, Malema says 'It's a boy'

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling ANC prepared on Monday to announce the results of its presidential race between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his only rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Ramaphosa grinned and hugged senior party officials on the podium, whereas Dlamini-Zuma stood and talked calmly with other officials. Delegates sang and danced in jubilation ahead of the announcement at a Johannesburg conference centre.
Opposition figure Julius Malema announced on Twitter: “It’s a boy”, suggesting a victory for market favourite Ramaphosa. The rand extended its gains to more than 4 percent on the day, it highest level since March.
