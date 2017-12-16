FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa to take tough decisions to grow economy: Gigaba
December 16, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 3 days ago

South Africa to take tough decisions to grow economy: Gigaba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s government will take “necessary tough decisions” to stabilize public debt and grow the economy, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Saturday.

“We will take the necessary tough decisions to continue fiscal consolidation and stabilization as we move towards the 2018 budget in February,” Gigaba told a breakfast briefing before the start of the ruling African National Congress conference to pick a new party leader.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia

