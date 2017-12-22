FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No rain relief seen for South Africa's drought-striken southwest - weather service
#Environment
December 22, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 4 days ago

No rain relief seen for South Africa's drought-striken southwest - weather service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s drought-stricken southwest, where the city of Cape Town is located, faces severe water shortages and is still expected to experience higher average temperatures and periodic hot spells, the weather service said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the dried up Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Above-average rainfall is expected over the northeast and interior, which includes much of the maize belt, the weather service said in its monthly assessment which provides forecasts for the following five months.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

