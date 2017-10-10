FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics shares jump on expected record third-quarter memory chip profit
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 10, 2017 / 12:29 AM / in 10 days

Samsung Electronics shares jump on expected record third-quarter memory chip profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in front of its office building in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 4.5 percent after the market opened in Seoul on Tuesday, as analysts expected the tech giant to announce record profits in memory chips for the July-September quarter.

Samsung shares marked their biggest intraday percentage gain since October 2016 as of 0009 GMT.

Shares in SK Hynix Inc, the world’s second-largest memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics, also jumped as much as 4.3 percent, their biggest intraday percentage gain since Aug. 14.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.