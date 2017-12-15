FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek
December 15, 2017 / 2:25 PM / a day ago

Icahn steps up fight against SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday urged SandRidge Energy Inc’s (SD.N) stockholders to vote against the oil and gas company’s plan to issue shares for its proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI.N).

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

    Icahn, SandRidge's biggest shareholder with a 13.5 percent stake, has called SandRidge's $746 million offer – $19.20 per share in cash and $16.80 in stock – for Bonanza Creek "value-destroying." (bit.ly/2zeUPVW)

    Several other holders including Fir Tree Partners and Susquehanna Advisors Group have come out against the purchase.

    Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

