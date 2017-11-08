FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Subsidiary of Philippines' San Miguel to raise $3 billion via share sale
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 8, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a day ago

Subsidiary of Philippines' San Miguel to raise $3 billion via share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The food and beverage unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) plans to raise around $3 billion through a share sale early next year.

San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc (PF.PS), which will be renamed San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc, plans a follow-on offering in February next year, San Miguel President Ramon Ang told Reuters in a text message.

The diversified conglomerate on Monday moved to transfer to Pure Foods its core brewery and alcohol assets valued at 336 billion pesos ($6.6 bln).

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.