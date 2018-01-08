FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi to market new hemophilia drug in deal with Alnylam
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
sport
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 8, 2018 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

Sanofi to market new hemophilia drug in deal with Alnylam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical group Sanofi said it has obtained the right to develop and sell a new hemophilia drug in a restructuring of its partnership with U.S. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

FILE PHOTO: French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo seen at their headquaters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Under the agreement, Sanofi will obtain global development and commercialization rights to fitusiran, currently in development for the treatment of people with hemophilia A and B.

Global commercialization of fitusiran will be done by Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, while Alnylam will receive royalties based on net sales of fitusiran products.

Fitusiran complements Sanofi Genzyme’s rare hematology portfolio and will bring an innovative new treatment for people living with hemophilia, one of the most common rare diseases.

Alnylam will obtain global development and commercialization rights to a new treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein.

“The restructured alliance reflects Sanofi Genzyme’s sustained interest in the strong potential of Alnylam’s portfolio of genetic medicines,” said Bill Sibold, Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Genzyme.

Sanofi said it will continue to have the right to opt into other Alnylam rare genetic disease programs for development and commercialization in territories outside of the United States, Canada and Western Europe, as well as one right to a global license.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.