FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Santos says not currently in takeover talks
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 16, 2017 / 12:46 AM / a day ago

Australia's Santos says not currently in takeover talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian oil and gas company Santos Ltd said on Wednesday it was not currently in discussions with U.S. investment vehicle Harbour Energy following a media report of takeover talks.

Santos, however, confirmed it had received a takeover proposal from Harbour in August with an indicative price of A$4.55 per Santos share. The board rejected the bid as the price was “inadequate” and the sources of funds were uncertain, the company said.

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.