FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Technology News
February 28, 2018 / 1:03 PM / a day ago

SAP CEO likely top earner among German blue-chip executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott was awarded total 2017 benefits of 21.8 million euros ($26.7 million), according to the software maker’s compensation report, which could mean he topped the executive pay rankings at German blue-chips.

The paycheck includes multi-year variable compensation and compares with a 15.6 million euro payout a year earlier.

Carmaker Daimler’s Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche by comparison took home 13 million euros for 2017, likely making him the second-best paid German blue-chip manager.

Many German companies have not yet published their compensation reports.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.