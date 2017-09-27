FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia sells third international bond to raise $12.5 billion
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
September 27, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in 22 days

Saudi Arabia sells third international bond to raise $12.5 billion

Davide Barbuscia

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia sold a $12.5 billion international bond on Wednesday after drawing orders worth $40 billion, as the Gulf’s biggest economy raises financing to cope with weak oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s third sale in the international debt markets follows last year’s debut $17.5 billion bond, the largest by an emerging market, and a $9 billion sukuk, or Islamic bond, in April.

A modest oil price recovery in 2017 has improved the kingdom’s accounts, but Saudi Arabia’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen. They stood at $494 billion in July, down from $744 billion in September 2014, research firm CreditSights said.

Oil prices have risen from below $30 a barrel hit at the start of last year but remain roughly half their level mid-2014 level. Benchmark Brent is now trading around $58 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia has raised about $31.5 billion through bond sales so far this year, against a 2017 budget deficit projected at about $53 billion.

Wednesday’s issue was split into three tranches.

The first tranche, maturing in March 2023, was $3 billion in size at 110 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries. The second, maturing in March 2028, was $5 billion at 145 bps. The third, maturing in October 2047 was $4.5 billion at 180 bps.

Fund managers said the pricing was considered attractive. “We expected initial price guidance to tighten by a quarter of a point and instead it tightened by 20 bps, definitely an attractive issuance,” said a Dubai-based investor.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Edmund Blair

