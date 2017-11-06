Factbox: Prince Alwaleed's international and domestic investments

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia embarked on an anti-corruption purge on Sunday involving the arrest of royals, ministers and investors including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom’s most prominent businessmen.

FILE PHOTO - Saudi billionaire Prince AlWaleed bin Talal looks on during a news briefing in Manama, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Eleven princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers were detained, two senior officials told Reuters.

Prince Alwaleed is a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding Co (4280.SE).

The following is a list of entities in which he has holdings either through personal investment or via Kingdom Holding:

Financial Services

- Banque Saudi Fransi (1050.SE): 16.19 percent

- Citigroup (C.N), *ownership percentage not known

Technology

- Apple Inc (AAPL.O), 5 percent

- Careem

- Lyft

- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N)

- Twitter Inc (TWTR.N): 4.9 percent

Consumer and retail

- EBay Inc (EBAY.O)

- Fashion Village Trading Company

- Jingdong (JD.com): 2.2 percent

- Saks Incorporated

- Savola Group Company 2050.SE

Publishing

- Time Warner Inc (TWX.N)

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O): 4.98 percent

- News Corp (NWSA.O): Prince Alwaleed previously held a small stake, according to government filings. A News Corp spokesman said the company was unaware of any current holdings

Entertainment

- Euro Disney

Petrochemicals

- National Industrialisation Company (2060.SE): 6.23 percent

Aviation

- Parent company of Flynas: 34.08 percent

Education

- Kingdom Schools

Healthcare

- Medical Services Projects Company

Private equity

- Kingdom Africa Management

Hotel Real Estate

- Four Seasons, George V Hotel, Paris

- The Plaza, New York

- Savoy Hotel, London

Hotel Management Companies

- Fairmont Raffles Holding International

- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

- IFA Hotels and Resorts Co (IFAH.KW)

- Kingdom Hotel Investments

- Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts

Real Estate

- Ballast Nedam

- Canary Wharf (Songbird Estates)

- Jeddah Economic Company

- Kingdom Centre

- Kingdom City

- Kingdom Riyadh Land

Source: Kingdom Holding website, Tadawul website, Reuters, Securities and Exchange Commission filings