DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government will announce the state budget for 2018 after markets close on Dec. 19, the Information Ministry said on Monday.

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, Economy Minister Mohammad al-Tuwaijri and Central Bank Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey will speak at a budget news conference.