SoftBank to work with Saudi Arabia on new city
October 24, 2017 / 1:03 PM / in 13 hours

SoftBank to work with Saudi Arabia on new city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) will work with Saudi Arabia on the development of “Neom”, a new business and industrial city announced on Tuesday.

Softbank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said at an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday that Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had asked him to get involved.

“I think Neom is a fantastic opportunity,” Son said, adding that the SoftBank Vision Fund would invest in Saudi Electricity Co (SEC).

Reporting by Reuters team, writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
