Saudi PIF says open to more big ticket investments like Uber

RIYADH (Reuters) - The head of Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that the vehicle was open to investing in more big ticket investments like U.S. ride services company Uber [UBER.UL].
Asked whether to expect more big ticket investments like this, Public Investment Fund (PIF) Managing Director Yasir Al Rumayyan told reporters: “Yes, we are open to everything.”
He was speaking on the second day of a major investment conference in the capital Riyadh. Last year PIF invested $3.5 billion in Uber.
