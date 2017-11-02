FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Saudi Arabia's city of the future
November 2, 2017 / 8:42 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Saudi Arabia's city of the future

Antony Currie, Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a $500 bln plan to attract new business to the oil-dependent kingdom: build a utopian society on the Red Sea free of many of Saudi’s legal and cultural constraints. Plus: why tech and finance execs won’t be joining President Trump in Asia.

Saudi officials wait to receive leaders attending the Summit of South American-Arab Countries in Riyadh November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2ze9ktf

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

