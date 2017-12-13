FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi to establish $8 billion export bank for industry, mining
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 13, 2017 / 7:57 AM / a day ago

Saudi to establish $8 billion export bank for industry, mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will establish an export bank with capital of $8 billion (6 billion pounds) to support overseas sales by its industrial and mining projects, energy, industry and mineral resources minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists after a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“A bank for exports with a capital of 30 billion (riyals) will be established to encourage and support exports, and 5 billion riyals have been allocated as a first installment this year,” he said in a speech.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.