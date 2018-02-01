Trucking firm Schneider tops profit estimates on strong demand

(Reuters) - Trucking firm Schneider National Inc’s (SNDR.N) quarterly profit and revenue topped analysts’ forecasts, boosted by higher prices and robust freight demand in a strengthening U.S. economy.

The company, which operates one of the largest for-hire trucking fleets in North America, also forecast yearly adjusted earnings of $1.32 to $1.44 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $1.34 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company’s profit rose year-over-year to $283.9 million from $47.8 million, gaining from a tax-related benefit of $193.7 million.

Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were 33 cents per share, edging past analysts’ expectations of 32 cents.

Schneider said revenue rose 11.3 percent to $1.19 billion. Analysts had expected $1.15 billion.