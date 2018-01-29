Seagate Technology PLC reports results for the quarter ended December 31 - summary

(Reuters) - * Seagate Technology PLC (STX.OQ) (STX.O) posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share. The mean expectation of 25 analysts for the quarter ended December 31 was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

* Revenue rose 0.86 percent to $2.92 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $2.86 billion.

* Seagate Technology PLC’s Reported EPS for the quarter was 55 cents.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 17.23 percent in the last three months.

* In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of estimates and 20 analysts have revised estimates upward.

* Seagate Technology PLC shares had risen by 31.31 percent this quarter.

* The Dublin-based company reported quarterly net income of $159 million, a decrease of $138 million over the same period a year ago.

* Seagate Technology PLC is a member of the NASDAQ Composite Index.

This summary was generated 02:09 p.m. GMT.