CVC and Tethys Invest in exclusive talks for Sebia majority stake
October 12, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 7 days ago

CVC and Tethys Invest in exclusive talks for Sebia majority stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Buyout fund CVC Capital Partners’ strategic opportunities platform and the L‘Oreal family’s Tethys Invest have entered exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in France’s Sebia, the companies said on Thursday.

Founded in 1967, Sebia provides medical equipment and technology used for in-vitro diagnostic testing. It was acquired by Montagu Private Equity and Astorg Partners in 2014 for an undisclosed amount that sources put at around $1.4 billion.

Tethys Invest was set up by Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and Jean-Pierre Meyers and is a subsidiary of the main shareholder of French cosmetics giant L‘Oreal (OREP.PA).

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely

