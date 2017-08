A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has agreed to buy 100 freight locomotives from industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) in an order worth around 370 million euros ($422 million), two Deutsche Bahn sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment, while Siemens was not immediately available to comment.