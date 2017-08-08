Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia’s tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 meters (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.

The 33 turbines, with 153 metre-high towers and 56 meter blades, have been installed in the Sarahnlom wind farm in central Thailand, where commissioning is scheduled for later this year.

Wind farm operators are betting on a new generation of colossal turbines as they seek to remain profitable after European and other countries phase out subsidies that have defined the renewables industry since the 1990s.

The Sarahnlom wind project is owned by Thai engineering company Gunkul and being build by PowerChina ZhongNan. It has total capacity of 67.5 megawatts.

Rival Nordex in June last year installed what it said at the time was the world’s tallest wind turbine in Hausbay, Germany, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Frankfurt, with a tower height of 164 meters and blade length of 65.5 meters.