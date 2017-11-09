Siemens CEO sees no future for old-style conglomerates

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) sees no future for old-school conglomerates, its chief executive said on Thursday as the German industrial group prepares for a year of change.

“We have understood that conglomerates of the old-fashioned kind have no future,” Joe Kaeser told a news conference after the company reported a 10 percent drop in fourth-quarter industrial profit. [L8N1NF16A]

Siemens is preparing to list its 40 billion-euro ($46 billion) healthcare business, has put its wind-power business into a joint venture and is preparing to do the same with its rail business.