FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Siemens holds up new R&D site as evidence of commitment to U.S.
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 30, 2017 / 12:52 PM / a month ago

Siemens holds up new R&D site as evidence of commitment to U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Siemens logo is pictured at Siemens Healthineers headquarters in Erlangen near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens broke ground on a new $300 million research and development facility in Walpole, Massachusetts on Friday that it said underlined its commitment to manufacturing in the United States.

"Siemens has been doing business in the United States for more than 160 years. We not only deliver products and solutions to America, but the Walpole expansion demonstrates our passion for making things here, hiring here and working closely with U.S. customers," Lisa Davis, management board member at Siemens, said in a statement on Friday.

Her comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Germany's trade surplus with the United States and promised to bring back good manufacturing jobs by getting tough with U.S. trade partners.

Reuters analysis of federal jobs data has shown that out of 656,000 new manufacturing jobs created in the United States between 2010 and 2014, two thirds can be attributed to foreign direct investment.

Now foreign companies that have spent billions of dollars on U.S. factories and local leaders who host them worry that global supply networks that back those investments will fray if Trump makes good on his pledge to roll back trade liberalization.

Trains-to-turbines group Siemens employs more than 50,000 people in the United States, its single biggest market, where it makes 21 percent of its total revenue.

It said the new Walpole facility for laboratory diagnostics would create up to 700 new high-tech jobs.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.