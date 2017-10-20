FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens Gamesa announces board reshuffle as problems mount
October 20, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 4 days ago

Siemens Gamesa announces board reshuffle as problems mount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) announced on Friday a major reshuffle of its board, following a Reuters report about investor concerns about the way Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is managing the Spanish-based wind power joint venture.

Alarmed by a second profit warning last week, Iberdrola representatives had called for significant changes at the top of Siemens Gamesa during a board meeting on Friday, two people with knowledge of the matter said earlier.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

