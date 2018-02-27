FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Deals
February 27, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Comcast will ask Brussels to examine proposed offer for Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) will ask regulators in Brussels to look at its proposed $31 billion offer for Sky (SKYB.L) after it made an approach to the British company, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

The U.S. cable group confirmed its interest in Sky earlier on Tuesday and said the move, which did not constitute a firm offer, was designed to start the regulatory process because it sees a narrow window in which it can secure a takeover, before Rupert Murdoch’s Fox (FOXA.O) seals its bid for Sky.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.