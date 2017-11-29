FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French fashion group SMCP's third-quarter sales rise 17.7 percent
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 29, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 2 days ago

French fashion group SMCP's third-quarter sales rise 17.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French fashion group SMCP (SMCP.PA) reported higher third-quarter sales on Wednesday, in its first set of published revenue figures since the company listed on the stock market last month.

The logo of ready-to-wear Sandro brand is seen on a fashion shop storefront in Paris, France, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

SMCP, majority-owned by Chinese group Shandong Ruyi (002193.SZ) and whose brands include Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, said third-quarter sales had risen 17.7 percent to 218 million euros ($258.50 million). At constant currencies they rose 20 percent.

“The group’s strong third-quarter performance confirms the growth prospects of Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot,” said SMCP chief executive Daniel Lalonde in a statement.

“We continue to implement our strategy based on pursuing organic growth, gaining market share in France and expanding internationally. On this first publication as a listed company, we confirm the 2017 financial objectives presented at the time of our initial public offering,” he added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.