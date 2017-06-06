FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Gol to reorganize customer loyalty unit for tax purposes: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's No. 2 airline, plans to reorganize a customer loyalty subsidiary, tapping significant tax savings from a simplified corporate structure, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

According to the filing, the loyalty unit known as Smiles SA (SMLE3.SA) said the proposal hinges on shareholder approval and involves it being taken over by a Gol subsidiary known as Webjet Participações SA. The proposal will be submitted to shareholders of Smiles at an extraordinary assembly on June 30, the filing said.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

