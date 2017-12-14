FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2017 / 8:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Snacks maker Snyder's-Lance hires bank after Campbell Soup approach: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Snack foods maker Snyder‘s-Lance Inc (LNCE.O) has hired an investment bank to weigh a potential sale after being approached by Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N), CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Cans of Campbell's soup line the shelves at a local grocery store in Golden, Colorado September 11, 2009. Campbell Soup Co posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher prices and increased sales of condensed soup and Prego pasta sauce as people ate at home more to save money. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES BUSINESS FOOD)

Snyder-Lance’s shares rose as much as 13.6 percent to a record high of $44.77 following the report. The company had a market capitalization of about $3.90 billion, while Campbell had a market value of about $14.8 billion.

Talks are ongoing with Campbell, CNBC reported, adding there was at least one other potential suitor in the fray. cnb.cx/2CneuCH

    Both Campbell Soup and Snyder-Lancer said they do not comment on rumors or speculation.

    The report comes as Campbell struggles with declining soup sales in the United States and competition from private label brands.

    The company cut its 2018 profit forecast in November.

    Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
