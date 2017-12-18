Emelec lift Ecuador league title

(Reuters) - Emelec beat Delfin Sporting Club 2-0 away from home on Sunday to secure a 6-2 aggregate victory and clinch the Ecuadorean first division title for the fourth time in five years.

Emelec, who won the first leg 4-2 on Thursday, opened the scoring a minute before half time when Ayron Preciado headed home from a free kick before Brayan Angulo doubled their lead after 64 minutes.

The title is the 14th overall for the Guayaquil club and takes them to within one of rivals Barcelona.