FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Late Sakho strike earns Crystal Palace 2-1 win over Stoke
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
Special Report
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 25, 2017 / 5:15 PM / a day ago

Late Sakho strike earns Crystal Palace 2-1 win over Stoke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - CRYSTAL PALACE 1 STOKE CITY 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Stoke City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - November 25, 2017 Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.?

Defender Mamadou Sakho struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a badly-needed 2-1 win for the Premier League’s basement club Crystal Palace over Stoke City at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri gave Stoke the lead with a sensational solo goal early in the second half, picking up the ball on the halfway line and racing through a thicket of defenders before curling home a left-footed shot.

The lead lasted only three minutes as Ruben Loftus-Cheek stole in at the back post to tuck home Andros Townsend’s cross to equalise for the Eagles.

Ryan Shawcross missed a great late chance for Stoke and Palace made the most of it, with Yohan Cabaye hitting the post before Sakho rifled home the rebound in the 92nd minute to give Roy Hodgson’s side just their second victory of the season.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.